Annual 'Autumn Flowers' show in Rose & Jasmine garden grabbing attention of visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The annual 41st 'autumn flowers show' organized by Islamabad Horticultural Society and CDA at Rose & Jasmine Garden, Islamabad is grabbing the attention of a huge number of visitors, especially children where multiple varieties of chrysanthemums and colorful stalls of food are being displayed.

According to organizers, several types of chrysanthemums have been put on display in the show including intermediates, incurred, reflex, sprays, anemones, pompons, Korean hybrid, single floor, and spidery flowers.

A visitor while talking to a private news channel said that enthusiastic women and youngsters are actively participating in the flower show.

He further said that the multicolor autumn flower show is playing a significant role in creating awareness among the people about floriculture, home gardening, landscaping, and tree plantation.

A Kid Haniyyah Usman while viewing a stall during the chrysanthemum & autumn flowers show said the exhibition was a feast of joy and she is enjoying the different types and colored flowers in the exhibit.

In this four-day show not only seasonal flowers, herbs and ornamental plants are beautifully displayed but also many commercial stalls of nurseries, seeds, gardening tools, lawn furniture, and accessories are also exhibited for the viewers, said another visitor.

This flower show is not just for entertainment, but also for education and learning, said a teacher along with her family members in the garden.

The visitors really enjoyed the colorful flowers and scenery, they are taking photos and letting their children roam free on the grounds, said a mother.

A food stall holder also claimed that he was receiving a good response in terms of visitors and he is earning a handsome amount of money while selling his hot 'Biryani plate'.

This show is considered a colorful event of the social Calendar of the Federal capital, said a worker of CDA, adding, people from all walks of life visiting the flowers exhibition from the twin cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and adjoining areas.

Horticulture society was organizing such a successful flowers exhibition and promoting the culture of flowers in Islamabad and playing its active role in promoting healthy, entertainment, recreational, and amusement activities among the public, said a worker of Rose & Jasmine garden.