Annual Sargodha Literary Festival to start from April 7

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The fourth edition of the annual Sargodha Literary Festival (SLF) will be held virtually this year due to the restrictions placed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to official sources.

The festival will start on April 7 and continue for three days, offering a great experience to the literature lovers.

The SLF-21 seeks to create an intellectual space in which the diversity and pluralism in Pakistan's society would be expressed by the speakers having aesthetics for literary and cultural traditions, added the sources.

The virtual festival is aimed at bringing the people out of the feelings of fatigue and psychological strain that they are experiencing in the testing times of COVID-19. With an ever-astounding line up of speakers and sessions, the SLF this year features a book launch, two art exhibitions showcasing the artworks of more than 50 artists, a workshop and 14 sessions with 35 experts.

This year, the Sargodha University has invited renowned writers, historians, artists, journalists and policymakers to generate critical discourse for translucent discussions of diverse nature. Varied topics encapsulating trends of literature, art, culture, media and politics are the signature style of this festival.

Live streaming, as well as the recording of events like panel discussions, book launch, art exhibitions and a workshop, would be done over official social media accounts of the university.

The SLF is conducted by the Sargodha University in continuation of its legacy to revive art, literature and historically significant events by presenting the youth with an incredible opportunity to enhance their vision through scholarly talks, interactive debates and discussion sessions.