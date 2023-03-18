UrduPoint.com

Annual Spring Sports Festival In City Gulbahar Girls College Begins

March 18, 2023

Annual Spring Sports Festival in City Gulbahar Girls College begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The most fascinating, joyful and colorful Annual Jashan-e-Baharan (Spring Sports Festival) got underway here at City Gulbahar Girls College under the aegis of Director Sports and College Management with almost all the eight departments are taking part in six different Games.

Principal of the City Gulbahar Girls College Professor Tahir Dar was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Sprint Sports Festival carrying six different Games including Netball, Kabaddi, Table Tennis, Badminton, Taekwondo, Tug of War besides Musical Chair, Spoon Race, Chal Pari, Skits, Qirat, Naat and Delamination Contests would also be organized.

Director Sports Miss Miss Najma Qazi, daughter of gold medalist hockey Olympian Qazi Salahuddin, said that they have started the events well before the final day and prize distribution ceremony on Tuesday (March 21).

She disclosed that FA, FSc-I, FA, FSc-II, BS English, BS Chemistry, BS urdu, BS Home Economics, BS Political Science, BS Islamiyat and a team of all Athletes who got admission on sports basis in various subjects.

During the Jashan-e-Baharan Sports Festival, she said, awards of achievements would also be given to the students in academics, Qirat, Naat, Speeches, outstanding players who excelled in different Games at national and international levels.

Speaking on this occasion, Principal Professor Tahira Dar said that the management of the college with the help of Directorate of Higher education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wants to involve the students in healthy sports activities besides providing them due opportunities to excel academically.

Professor Tahira Dar said that the Annual Jashan-e-Baharan Sports Festival is an annual feature of the college activities and hopefully through that way good talent would come up not only at Provincial but also at National and International levels.

