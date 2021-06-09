Annular Eclipse of Sun' tomorrow; not occurred in Pakistan:Spokesman MET Office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The 'Annular Eclipse of Sun' would occurred on June 10 (Thursday) 2021 in different countries which would not visible in Pakistan said Spokesman MET office Islamabad Dr Zaheer Babar on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said the Annular Phase of this Solar Eclipse would be visible from parts of Russia, Greenland and Northern Canada.

Adding he said in Northern Asia,Europe,United States much of Europe and Asia the partial Eclipse would be occurred at North/West Africa and much of North America and Atlantic.

He said the partial Eclipse would begin in these particular areas at 13:12 according to Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Annular Eclipse would begin 14:50 PST, Greatest Eclipse 15:42 PST,Annular Eclipse would end at 16:34 PST, and the partial Eclipse would end at 18:11 PST.

Dr Zaheer Babar informed that according to Climate Data Processing Centre MET office Islamabad there would be four Eclipses including two Lunar (of the Moon ) and two Solar (of the Sun) during the year 2021.

