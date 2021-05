(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Another frontline health worker, Dr. Khurram Shehzad has lost his life here on Sunday due to COVID-19.

Dr. Khuram Shehzad was infected with coronavirus and succumbed to the virus, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro confirmed in his tweet.

According to Soomro, Dr. Khuram Shehzad was a Union Council Medical Officer (UCMO).