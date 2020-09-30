Another scar on Indian judiciary as all Babri Masjid culprits acquitted

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :In what believed by legal experts a mockery of justice, an Indian court has acquitted all the 32 culprits involved in the demolition of Babri Masjid, including BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, reported Kashmir Media Service on Wednesday.

What is more mocking and ridiculing is the proclamation by the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation in Luknow that there was no conclusive proof against the culprits. However, the fact is, the Masjid was demolished in broad daylight in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, and all the faces involved in the demolition can easily be recognized through videos and tv footages.

The 32 leading people involved in the case included former deputy Prime Minister, L K Advani, former minister M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

The CBI, which went into the case, produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against 48 people, but 16 had died during the course of the trial.

Over two dozen of 32 accused were present.

Advani, Joshi, Bharti, Singh, Nritya Gopal Das and Satish Pradhan were not present in the court.