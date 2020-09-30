UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Scar On Indian Judiciary As All Babri Masjid Culprits Acquitted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:46 PM

Another scar on Indian judiciary as all Babri Masjid culprits acquitted

In what believed by legal experts a mockery of justice, an Indian court has acquitted all the 32 culprits involved in the demolition of Babri Masjid, including BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, reported Kashmir Media Service on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :In what believed by legal experts a mockery of justice, an Indian court has acquitted all the 32 culprits involved in the demolition of Babri Masjid, including BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, reported Kashmir Media Service on Wednesday.

What is more mocking and ridiculing is the proclamation by the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation in Luknow that there was no conclusive proof against the culprits. However, the fact is, the Masjid was demolished in broad daylight in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, and all the faces involved in the demolition can easily be recognized through videos and tv footages.

The 32 leading people involved in the case included former deputy Prime Minister, L K Advani, former minister M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

The CBI, which went into the case, produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against 48 people, but 16 had died during the course of the trial.

Over two dozen of 32 accused were present.

Advani, Joshi, Bharti, Singh, Nritya Gopal Das and Satish Pradhan were not present in the court.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Chief Minister Died Kalyan December Mosque Media TV All Court

Recent Stories

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

1 minute ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

4 minutes ago

HEC & Huawei Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Se ..

20 minutes ago

Value King realme C12 with massive 6000 mAh batter ..

28 minutes ago

Svitolina battles into Roland Garros third round

3 minutes ago

Proposed bill on advisors, special assistants' ass ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.