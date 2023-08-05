ANP announces election manifesto

Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan here Saturday announced elections manifesto for the upcoming polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan here Saturday announced elections manifesto for the upcoming polls.

Main points of manifesto include free education in public sector universities, provision of research grant, creation of new employment opportunities, easy loans to youths, free Testing Service for jobs, establishment of ecommerce zones at district level, new educational institutions, district autonomy, establishment of provincial finance commission, laws to end violence against transgender community, development of infrastructure and permanent opening of 16 trade corridors with Afghanistan.