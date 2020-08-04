UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Bajaur Observed Police Martyrs' Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:18 PM

ANP Bajaur observed Police Martyrs' Day

Awami National Party (ANP) District Bajaur observed Police Martyrs' Day with utmost devotion and respect here on Tuesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) District Bajaur observed Police Martyrs' Day with utmost devotion and respect here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, various ceremonies were held in which senior ANP leaders paid glowing tributes to the Levies and Special Forces personnel who were martyred while fighting against terrorism.

Political workers Awami National Party laid floral wreaths on the graves of martyrs of different areas and after prayers, recited Qur'an Khawani in Civil Colony Khar.

District President Gul Afzal Khan, Central Working Committee Member Sheikh Jahanzada, Provincial Joint Secretary Shah Naseer, District Secretary General Nisar Baz, Dr. Ghulam Habib and Deputy General Secretary Syed Siddique Akbar Jan among others attended the ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

