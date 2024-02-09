ANP candidate Zamrak Khan wins PB-50 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Zamrak Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-50, Qilla Abdullah by securing 44,712votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Muhammad Nawaz who bagged 43,445 votes.

Overall voters turnout remained 81.99 per cent