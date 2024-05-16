Open Menu

Traffic Volunteer Students Of Iqra University Visits Safe City, Operation Division

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The student volunteers of Iqra University on Thursday visited the Safe City Islamabad and SSP Operations office under the "Friend of Police Program" and met with the senior police officers.

A public relations officer said that in response to the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the SSP Operations Division and SSP Safe City welcomed the student delegation of Traffic Police volunteer of Iqra University at Safe City and Operation division and briefed them about operational police work, a public relations officer said.

He said that, the delegation visits the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this Safe City Islamabad project.

Additionally, the student delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The delegation was also appraised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city.

Moreover, the student delegation also visited the Operations division. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of Operations division.

The delegation was fully informed about their procedure and usefulness, patrolling of police in the city and the performance and utility of the police that are playing an important role in the security of the city, prevention of crime and protection of life and property of citizens.

The delegation acknowledged the modern system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to IGP Islamabad and his team for this successful visit.

