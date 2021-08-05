UrduPoint.com

ANP Condemns Murder Of Its Party Leader Malik Ubaidullah Kasi

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday strongly condemned killing of member of the Party's central committee Malik Obaidullah Kasi in Balochistan.

Central President ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan in a statement, said that ANP would not back out from its principled stance on terrorism through such acts.

He said that ANP workers were being targeted as ANP always raised voice against terrorism, extremism and narrative against peace.

ANP Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly said that Malik Obaidullah was political worker who struggled for peace, rule of law and supremacy of the Parliament and the Constitution. He demanded thorough investigation into the murder.

Malik Obaidullah Kasi was abducted on June 26 from Kuchlak and his body was recovered today.

