Open Menu

ANP Condemns Shangla Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 07:52 PM

ANP condemns Shangla attack

Awami National Party (ANP) has condemned the terrorist attack on foreign nationals in Shangla expressing concern over the existing security situation in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) has condemned the terrorist attack on foreign nationals in Shangla expressing concern over the existing security situation in the province.

In condemnation message issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Tuesday, ANP Provincial President, Aimal Wali denounced the attack and raised questions over the security situation.

He said that people are feeling uncertainty due to incidents of terrorism.

He suggested serious steps to control the menace and said that ANP shares the grief of bereaved family members of victims in these moments of distress.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Awami National Party Condemnation Shangla Family From

Recent Stories

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, ..

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, criminals

10 minutes ago
 Tea valued at $436.677 million imported in 8 month ..

Tea valued at $436.677 million imported in 8 months

10 minutes ago
 Leghari for approval of feasible projects to effec ..

Leghari for approval of feasible projects to effectively prevent hill torrents

10 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals in cip ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals in cipher case

10 minutes ago
 Price control magistrates are fully active to supp ..

Price control magistrates are fully active to supply food items to the public at ..

15 minutes ago
 Eid shopping begins with tradition zeal, fervor ac ..

Eid shopping begins with tradition zeal, fervor across AJK

5 minutes ago
Tribunal allows Moonis Elahi to contest by-electio ..

Tribunal allows Moonis Elahi to contest by-election from PP-158

5 minutes ago
 PTC acknowledged as one of Pakistan's leading taxp ..

PTC acknowledged as one of Pakistan's leading taxpayers

5 minutes ago
 China urges relevant countries to respect its mari ..

China urges relevant countries to respect its maritime rights in South China Sea

5 minutes ago
 Chinese delegate discusses twin production technol ..

Chinese delegate discusses twin production technology in goat farming with UVAS ..

2 hours ago
 RDA lodges FIRs against 12 illegal housing schemes

RDA lodges FIRs against 12 illegal housing schemes

2 hours ago
 Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange ..

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan