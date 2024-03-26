ANP condemns Shangla attack

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) has condemned the terrorist attack on foreign nationals in Shangla expressing concern over the existing security situation in the province.

In condemnation message issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Tuesday, ANP Provincial President, Aimal Wali denounced the attack and raised questions over the security situation.

He said that people are feeling uncertainty due to incidents of terrorism.

He suggested serious steps to control the menace and said that ANP shares the grief of bereaved family members of victims in these moments of distress.

APP/mds/