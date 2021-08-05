ANP leader’s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

(@fidahassanain)

Police have shifted the body to a nearby hospital for autopsy and have started investigation into it.

PISHIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2021) Police on Thursday recovered a handcuffed body from Balochistan’s district of Pishin.

According to the details, the body was recovered by the police from Muhajir camp Saranan in Pishin.

Later, it was identified as of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Malik Ubedullah, who went missing on June 26.

The police shifted the body to a nearby hospital for autopsy. The family members of the ANP leader had established a protest camp for his recovery.

The horror spread in the area after recovery of the body of political figure. The investigation was underway to arrest the perpetrators.