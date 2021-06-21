ANP Sought Applications For Social Media Committee, Secretary Youth Affairs
Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:12 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has sought applications from interested party workers for appointment of Secretary Youth Affairs and members of party's Social Media Committee.
According to news release issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here on Monday, applications for appointment in Social Media Committee could be sent on facebook account of the party.
The applications for Secretary Youth Affairs could be sent to Baacha Khan Markaz within fifteen days. Late applications would not be considered.