UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Sought Applications For Social Media Committee, Secretary Youth Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:12 PM

ANP sought applications for social media committee, secretary youth affairs

Awami National Party (ANP) has sought applications from interested party workers for appointment of Secretary Youth Affairs and members of party's Social Media Committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has sought applications from interested party workers for appointment of Secretary Youth Affairs and members of party's Social Media Committee.

According to news release issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here on Monday, applications for appointment in Social Media Committee could be sent on facebook account of the party.

The applications for Secretary Youth Affairs could be sent to Baacha Khan Markaz within fifteen days. Late applications would not be considered.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Social Media Facebook From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Minister of State for Defence Affairs r ..

8 minutes ago

Opposition frustrated on Jam's success, Balochista ..

8 minutes ago

Rome Film Fest to Honor Cult Directors Burton, Tar ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of sexual assault in A ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Fehmida inaugurates cafeteria at Jinnah Stadium ..

11 minutes ago

Germany probes ex-Nazi guard over Soviet POW death ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.