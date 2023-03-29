ANP welcomes introduction of SC 'Practice and Procedure Bill 2023'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Awami National Party's Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023, stating that it will strengthen both the apex court and the Constitution in the country.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening constitutional institutions rather than individuals and empowering the courts according to their jurisdiction.

He also called for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament to be established, and for the courts to dispel any impression of bias towards political parties.

Aimal Wali in a statement expressed hope that the legislative process would continue in parliament and pledged his party's support for the sanctity of the independent judiciary and the bench and bar.