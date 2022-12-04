ANP wins General Member Risalpur Cantt seat

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday won General Member seat of Risalpur Cantonment board of District Nowshera.

According to unofficial results, Tariq Iqbal of ANP got 1237 votes, PTI candidate Asif Iqbal 1191 and Zar Hayat of PML-N secured 494 votes. Vote casting ratio was 44 percent.

Polling was started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break.

A control room has been set up in the office of Provincial Election Commissioner to closely monitor the elections.

A total of three candidates were in the run.

As many as 6,649 voters were registered in which the number of male voters was 3,590 and female voters were 3,059.

Meanwhile, six polling stations were set up in which three polling stations for men and three for women.

