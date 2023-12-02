KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Awami National Party (ANP) orchestrated a monumental workers' convention on Saturday at Tora Stana Chowk, Nizampur Road, Patiala Tehsil Gumbat.

The event garnered significant participation from local leaders, impassioned youth, party workers, and distinguished officials.

Noteworthy attendees included Provincial Culture Secretary Dr Khadim Hussain, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Other notable figures present included the nominated candidate for NA 38, Noor Aslam Afridi; the PK 90 candidate, Yakub Khan; and the PK 92 candidate, Masood Khan Khalil Advocate.

Dr Khadim Hussain, in his address, emphasized the party's dedication to health, employment, and the rightful control of resources for the children of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He reiterated the ANP's Primary objective of establishing lasting peace in the region, particularly on Pakhtun land.

Dr Hussain affirmed the ANP's readiness to make any sacrifice for the betterment, development, and prosperity of the nation and the country.

Highlighting their commitment to peace and development, Yakub Khan and Noor Aslam Khan presented the party's election manifesto.

They underscored the ANP's dedication to addressing the fundamental issues faced by its constituents, focusing on the necessities of life.