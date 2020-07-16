MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of provincial Vice President Shazia Aurangzeb Khan in the district office of the Awami National Party(ANP) District Mardan here on Thursday.

Apart from district vice President Syeda Nazia Shah, district and tehsil cabinet, former District councilors participated in a large number.

Women's organization, women's convention and performance report was discussed in the meeting.

Provincial vice President shazia Aurangzeb khan, district vice President Syeda Nazia Shah, district vice President Shabina Naz, tehsil Arban Vice President Hina, Mehnaz tehsil vice President Takht Bhai, Nusrat Arah former District councilor and tehsil Takht Bhai's expected joint secretary Afsheen Syed participated and discussed in detail the agenda.

All the officials submitted their progress report, including the visit of all the tehsils regarding the organization, agreed to start contact with the tehsil Presidenty soon.

They agreed to give Afsheen a post at tehsil level and to create a whatsapp group of current members to implement the agenda and announced to hold a women convention on Saturday, August 29