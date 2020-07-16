UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP's Provincial Vice President Shazia Aurangzeb Holds Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

ANP's Provincial Vice President Shazia Aurangzeb holds meeting

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of provincial Vice President Shazia Aurangzeb Khan in the district office of the Awami National Party(ANP) District Mardan here on Thursday.

Apart from district vice President Syeda Nazia Shah, district and tehsil cabinet, former District councilors participated in a large number.

Women's organization, women's convention and performance report was discussed in the meeting.

Provincial vice President shazia Aurangzeb khan, district vice President Syeda Nazia Shah, district vice President Shabina Naz, tehsil Arban Vice President Hina, Mehnaz tehsil vice President Takht Bhai, Nusrat Arah former District councilor and tehsil Takht Bhai's expected joint secretary Afsheen Syed participated and discussed in detail the agenda.

All the officials submitted their progress report, including the visit of all the tehsils regarding the organization, agreed to start contact with the tehsil Presidenty soon.

They agreed to give Afsheen a post at tehsil level and to create a whatsapp group of current members to implement the agenda and announced to hold a women convention on Saturday, August 29

Related Topics

Awami National Party Visit Mardan Progress August Women Post All From Cabinet WhatsApp

Recent Stories

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

26 seconds ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

1 minute ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

5 minutes ago

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

11 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.