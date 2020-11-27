UrduPoint.com
Ansari Brothers From Gujranwala Call On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:48 PM

Ansari brothers, including Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ashraf Ansari belonging to Gujranwala, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

Ansari brothers appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for economic stabilization in the country, particularly the government's strategy, measures and prudent policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, which were also acknowledged at international level.

They described the prime minister's vision as a "guarantee" for sustainable peace in the region as well as for Pakistan's significant achievements on foreign policy fronts.

Ansari brothers, while representing the common people of Gujranwala, affirmed that the present government was taking practical steps for lifting the people out of poverty line, revival of industries and the provision of employment and cheaper residences.

