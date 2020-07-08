Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 47 kanals state-land

Regional director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha retrieved 47 kanals state-land from squatters here in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Regional director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha retrieved 47 kanals state-land from squatters here in the district.

ACE authorities said Wednesday that anti corruption authorities came to know that some influential people of village Bhabra tehsil Kotmomin and Huchka Sharif tehsil Bhera had occupied over 47 Kanals land of Aukaaf department worth Rs.

6.5 million in collusion with the officers and other staff of revenue department.

After completing inquiry, the Assistant Director ACE (Monitoring) Nisar Ahmed Joyia along with officers of Aukaaf department retrieved 47 kanals state-land from squatters.