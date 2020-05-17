Anti COVID-19 strategies to remain unproductive without cooperation of masses: Former Ambassador

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here Sunday said coronavirus was posing serious threats to humans beings worldwide including Pakistan and consistent cooperation of people was imperative to win fight against the pandemic.

"The anti COVID-19 stretagies to remain unproductive in the country without imposition of self-discipline of people" Ambassador Manzoorul Haq told APP.

He said several countries have succeeded to control coronavirus including China, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam and Singapore because its people showed great self-discipline in the fight against the pandemic," Manzoor said.

He said unfortunately most people in our country did not care about social distancing in markets, shopping malls and public places flooded these days with masses including women and children after easing of lockdown restrictions, making others especially their loved ones vulnerable to become victim of the fatal virus.

"Coronavirus has affected over four million people and killed about three lakh persons in more than 200 countries," Manzoorul Haq who served Pakistan's Ambassador in Egypt and Saudi Arabia said.

He maintained that cases of coronavirus in Pakistan has surged to 39,642 with 866 deaths till May 17 which was a matter of great concerns for all.

"Coronavirus could not be restricted on borders, geographically or in continent because its quickly transmitted from an infected person to others," he maintained.

Manzoor said, "no one was safe from the killer virus today as people of all social class, caste and religions became its victims," he said.

Keeping social distancing, use of masks, sanitizers, hands gloves and strictly adhering to precautionary measures was the best way to save ourselves from the virus that claimed so many precious lives across the country.

The former top diplomat said almost all socioeconomic sectors including economy, transport, livestock, travel & tourism, education, health, taxtile, food and fashion industries were hit hard by COVID-19 lockdown and special economic packages may be announced for its revival besides providing employment opportunities to thousands of jobless workers.

He said there was difference of opinions about complete eradication of the pandemic in the world.

Ambassador Manzoor said a Singapore University has predicted complete wipe out of the virus by February 2021 whereas majority of scientists across the globe have claimed that it will take time as coronavirus appears in different shapes in countries due to mutation of the virus.

He said research work for preparation of vaccine against COVID-19 was in progress in various countries where different medicines were being tested on volunteers.

Ambassador Manzoor said threats of coronavirus would continue unless quality vaccine has been discovered for treatment of patients.

He underscored the need for hollistic approach and collective wisdom among comity of nations necessary to win the ongoing fight against coronavirus.