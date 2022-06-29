Anti-dengue day to be observed on July 2

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue day will be observed in the division on July 2.

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of four districts,director health services, divisional and district officers of various departments.

The commissioner issued orders to convene meetings of anti-dengue committees at district and tehsil level. He also directed to conduct an awareness seminar on dengue at the divisional, district and tehsil level and all stakeholders should be invited.

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad urged officers to observe anti-dengue day effectively and ensurecleanliness of roofs and stores of their offices as well.