Anti-dengue Drive Goes On Speedily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Anti-dengue drive goes on speedily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed on Monday visited various area of Johar Town and Raiwind, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements. He also issued warning to three house owners over presence of dengue larva in their premises.

He instructed the house owner about dengue preventions. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up the pace of fumigation process.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed inspected anti dengue arrangements at UC-94 and checked attendance and performance of the dengue staff deputed in the area. He also directed to speed up anti-dengue spraying process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cant Zeeshan Ranjha imposed Rs 65,000 fineon various shopkeepers for overcharging in Askari-10 and sealed five shops overnon-vaccination of staff.

