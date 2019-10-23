Anti dengue efforts:Notices issued to heads of Rescue-1122, TMC and others over negligence in duties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration here on Wednesday expressed anger over poor performance by four departments regarding dengue efforts and asked concerned officers to submit reports regarding negligence in anti dengue campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull while taking action against four departments and their heads including District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Mazhar Shah, Chief Officer Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) Tariq Paroya, Assistant Director Environment Anjum Riaz and Divisional Manager Punjab Healthcare Commission asked them to report regarding lack of interest in dengue campaign.

She said that concerned officials were avoiding attending anti dengue review meetings on regular basis and action would be initiated against them over absence in the next meeting.

She said that all departments should participate to counter anti dengue efforts and their presence in review meeting was necessary to eliminate dengue causes from the area.