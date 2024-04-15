Open Menu

Anti-dengue Surveillance Accelerated

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The health department has accelerated anti-dengue surveillance keeping in view the

recent rain spell in the district to control breeding of dengue larvae.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer (health) Dr Asfan Yar, District Health Officer Dr Azmat Abbas, District Program Coordinator Dr Azeem Arshad were also monitoring the situation as well as performance of anti-dengue teams.

He said that anti-dengue teams were checking possible dengue breeding sites at various places besides surveillance through chemicals.

Meanwhile, CEO (health) Dr Asfand Yar along with entomologists checked various graveyards, under-construction buildings and other hotspots in the city and directed for continuing indoor and outdoor surveillance.

