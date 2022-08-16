Anti dengue week to be observed

An anti dengue week will be observed from August 22-27 in schools across the division to create awareness among people, especially the new generation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :`An anti dengue week will be observed from August 22-27 in schools across the division to create awareness among people, especially the new generation.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, various activities, including seminars, display of banners and posters, would be held throughout the week.

Awareness walks would also be organized at districts, tehsils, and towns level in which teachersand children with their parents would participate.