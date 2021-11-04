UrduPoint.com

Anti-encroachment Operation Launched At Ali Pur

District administration on Thursday launched operation against encroachments in Alipur city

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration on Thursday launched operation against encroachments in Alipur city.

Following instructions from Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Mubeen Ahsan along with officials of Municipal Corporation removed encroachments from different parts of city removing various hand-carts, stalls of prize bonds and others articles and took these into possession.

The encroachments were creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

Assistant Commissioner Mubeen Ehsan further said that encroachers had also marred the beauty of the city. He maintained that nobody would be allowed to occupy state land. He added that the operation against encroachers would continue on daily basis.

