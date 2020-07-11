UrduPoint.com
Anti-locust Operation Completed Over 2.614 Million Acres: NLCC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The anti-locust operations have been carried out in 10,586 square kilometers, approximately 2.614 million acres of land across 22 affected districts of the country in order to eradicate the locusts swarms.

As many as 1,032 joint teams comprising over 5,349 people took part in the anti-locusts operations across the country, according to details released by the National Locust Control Center (NLCC).

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in different districts and so far 40,999 square kilometers (100.70) million acres had been surveyed.

About 5,349 people and 676 vehicles took part in the anti-locust operation, the NLCC data said.

In the Punjab province, about 247,785 acres had been surveyed during last 24 hours and and control operation was performed over effected areas. More than 2,554 people and 349 vehicles took part in the exercise, it added.

So far the survey was completed over an area of approximately 30.00 million acres and anti-locust operation carried out on 1,131,421 acres.

In the Sindh province the survey was conducted over 98,675 acres and the locust presence was confirmed in 05 districts, while anti-locust operation was carried out on 1,847 acres.

More than 102 vehicles and 627 people, including the Pakistan Army personnel, participated in the campaign.

So far, the survey was completed on 20.07 million acres of land in Sindh, with locust control operation carried out on area of 174,126 acres.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 156,213 acres of land was surveyed with the help of 847 people and 106 vehicles during the last 24 hours. So far an area of 10.57 million acres had been surveyed, with locust control operation on 154,527 acres.

In Balochistan, during the last last 24 hours 267,312 hectares of land was surveyed, with infestation confirmed in 16 districts, including Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Washhak, Quetta, Dara Bugti, Ziarat, Othal, Kharran, Panjgourr and Kharran and others. The locust control operation was carried over 1,328 acres with over 1,308 people and 119 vehicles. So far 30.40 million acres of land had been surveyed with anti-locust operation on 1,154,481 acres.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of planes and helicopters, non-conventional methods were also being used for effective control of locust during control operations, the NLCC said.

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Agriculture Vehicles Awaran Ziarat Million

