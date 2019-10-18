UrduPoint.com
Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Arrest Lady Smuggler With 1150 Gram Hashish

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:13 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrest lady smuggler with 1150 gram hashish

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation arrested a woman smuggler and recovered 1150 gram of hashish from her possession near Motorway toll plaza here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation arrested a woman smuggler and recovered 1150 gram of hashish from her possession near Motorway toll plaza here on Friday.

ANF force team intercepted a hiace van and during search, it recovered 1150 gram of hashish from possession of a woman passenger who was identified as Farzana bibi of Ralwapindi, an official said.

The team arrested the lady smuggler and registered case.

