UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Pakistan Propaganda To Be Countered With Tourism Promotion: Omar Ayub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Anti-Pakistan propaganda to be countered with tourism promotion: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Sunday said the government, in collaboration with the private sector, would counter the anti-Pakistan propaganda of adversary by promoting tourism activities.

The nature bestowed the country with picaresque views, healthy environment and lush green beauty which could attract domestic and international tourists throughout the year, he said.

"India has a nefarious design to undermine Pakistan, God forbid, in the media for which it [adversary] had set up hundreds of false websites. We have to counter these by holding such recreational events to promote tourism in the country," he said while addressing a panel dialogue titled "Scope of Adventure Tourism in Pakistan" on the final day of the Tourism Expo & Family Festival that started here at the Fatima Jinnah Park on March 5.

Renowned mountaineer Nazir Sabir, Paragliding Pilots Ahmed Kamal and Brad Sander, Ski Divers Jahanzeb Noorzai and Sakina Zeeshan, besides Microlight pilot Fawad Abdullah participated in the panel discussion, shared their experience and gave useful suggestion to promote adventure tourism in the country.

The minister thanked the national leadership for ensuring coordinated efforts in holding such a mega event, which would open up new avenues of adventure tourism in Pakistan.

He also praised sponsors from both public and private sectors for making the three-day event successful.

Main features of the festival were paragliding, skydiving, wingsuit flying and trike flying, which mesmerized the visitors.

The minister said the government would ensure provision of enabling environment and make all-out efforts to attract the attention of tourists as well adventurers from across the globe to exploit the country's real potential in the tourism sector.

"We have the mission to promote paragliding and skydiving sports, and keep all the sites open besides exploring more sites in potential areas," he said.

Omar Ayub said Pakistan had such sites where paragliding and skydiving activities could be carried out at any time due to mostly 'conducive' weather conditions.

"We are committed to promote domestic and international tourism as it will help project the country's true image in the world," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Weather World Sports Fatima Jinnah March Sunday God Family Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

34 minutes ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

3 hours ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

4 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.