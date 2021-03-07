Anti-Pakistan propaganda to be countered with tourism promotion: Omar Ayub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Sunday said the government, in collaboration with the private sector, would counter the anti-Pakistan propaganda of adversary by promoting tourism activities.

The nature bestowed the country with picaresque views, healthy environment and lush green beauty which could attract domestic and international tourists throughout the year, he said.

"India has a nefarious design to undermine Pakistan, God forbid, in the media for which it [adversary] had set up hundreds of false websites. We have to counter these by holding such recreational events to promote tourism in the country," he said while addressing a panel dialogue titled "Scope of Adventure Tourism in Pakistan" on the final day of the Tourism Expo & Family Festival that started here at the Fatima Jinnah Park on March 5.

Renowned mountaineer Nazir Sabir, Paragliding Pilots Ahmed Kamal and Brad Sander, Ski Divers Jahanzeb Noorzai and Sakina Zeeshan, besides Microlight pilot Fawad Abdullah participated in the panel discussion, shared their experience and gave useful suggestion to promote adventure tourism in the country.

The minister thanked the national leadership for ensuring coordinated efforts in holding such a mega event, which would open up new avenues of adventure tourism in Pakistan.

He also praised sponsors from both public and private sectors for making the three-day event successful.

Main features of the festival were paragliding, skydiving, wingsuit flying and trike flying, which mesmerized the visitors.

The minister said the government would ensure provision of enabling environment and make all-out efforts to attract the attention of tourists as well adventurers from across the globe to exploit the country's real potential in the tourism sector.

"We have the mission to promote paragliding and skydiving sports, and keep all the sites open besides exploring more sites in potential areas," he said.

Omar Ayub said Pakistan had such sites where paragliding and skydiving activities could be carried out at any time due to mostly 'conducive' weather conditions.

"We are committed to promote domestic and international tourism as it will help project the country's true image in the world," he said.