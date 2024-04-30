Open Menu

Anti Polio Campaign In Full Swing Across Sukkur Division: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Anti Polio campaign in full swing across Sukkur division: Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday said the seven-day anti-polio campaign, which began in three districts including Sukkur entered into its second day successfully.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign, the Divisional Commissioner said monitoring teams have been activated and nine supervisors have been appointed to monitor the drive efficiently.

He advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

Related Topics

Sukkur From

Recent Stories

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

43 minutes ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

1 hour ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

2 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

15 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

15 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

15 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

15 hours ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan