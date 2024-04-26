Anti Polio Campaign To Launch On April 9 In Khairpur: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmad Fawad Shah on Friday emphasized the collective responsibility of stakeholders to initiate concerted efforts in the upcoming campaign to vaccinate all children against polio.
The Polio Eradication Campaign in Khairpur District will be conducted from 29th April to 5th May 2024 in 9 Union Councils.
In this connection a meeting held under chaired by DC Khairpur at his office, attended by officials from various departments including the District Health Officer (DHO), PPHI, DPAC, Lady Health Workers, education, Police, and THOs, the meeting outlined the operational details of the campaign. It was revealed that the campaign would span 9 union councils, deploying 4 transit points, 15 fixed points, and 218 mobile teams to administer polio vaccinations to over 73 thousand children.
The Deputy Commissioner stressed the significance of concerted efforts at all levels to achieve the goal of polio eradication.
He underscored the pivotal roles of the district administration, health department, medical professionals, polio workers, lady health workers, Union Council MOs, and other stakeholders in ensuring the success of the campaign.
Highlighting the importance of community mobilization, DC Khairpur urged the need for effective communication channels between the District Polio Control Room (DPCR) and the DC office to swiftly resolve challenges.
