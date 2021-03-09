UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Campaign To Start From March 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:24 PM

Anti-polio campaign to start from March 29

The next polio eradication campaign in the district will be held from March 29 to April 02

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The next polio eradication campaign in the district will be held from March 29 to April 02.

As many as 1,326,937 children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops. In this regard about 3,549 polio teams of the Health department will perform duty to accomplish the task.

This was informed to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee. ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, DHO Dr Ata-ul-Munem and other officers of various departments were also present.

The DC said that all relevant departments should perform their duty vigilantly to achieve the 100 percent target. He clarified that every round of polio was important, therefore, awareness of parents should be continued before and during the campaign.

Earlier, DHO briefed the meeting about arrangements made for the next anti-polio campaign.

