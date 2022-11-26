Anti-polio drive inaugurated at BVH; around 0.8 mln children to be vaccinated

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A three-day anti-polio campaign was inaugurated at the outdoor section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital today.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum inaugurated the drive. Around 800,000 children till 5 years of age will be vaccinated during the door to door campaign starting from Monday.

District Health Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood Arain said that from November 28 to 30, polio teams would go door to door and administer polio drops to children. Left-out children will be vaccinated on the December 1 and 2 as part of the catch-up activity. As many as 3,168 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed for this campaign.