Anti-polio drive kicks off in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :District administration has started five-day anti-polio drive here on Monday.

According to official release, over 1.9 lac children below five-year age would be administered anti-polio vaccine through 7443 teams constituted for all four districts of the division.

In a statement, local commissioner warned of strict action against parents who would refuse or found creating hurdle to get administered their children polio drops.

He appealed the parents to cooperate with the anti-polio teams to protect their children from lifelong crippling disease.

Deputy commissioner also asked people to immunize their children of anti-polio drops to help make Pakistan polio-free country.