Anti polio drive kicks off in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed on Wednesday advised the people to get their children up to age of five years of age, vaccinated against polio during house to house polio eradication campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed on Wednesday advised the people to get their children up to age of five years of age, vaccinated against polio during house to house polio eradication campaign.

He stated this while inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign by administering Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children here at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital. He directed the Mobile Teams, which were established by the Health department that they should ensure to administer anti-polio drops to 0-5 years children.

He advised the parents, teachers, representatives of NGOs and scouts to realize their responsibilities, cooperate with mobile teams in administering the anti-polio drops to the children.