UrduPoint.com

Anti Polio Drive Kicks Off In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Anti polio drive kicks off in Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed on Wednesday advised the people to get their children up to age of five years of age, vaccinated against polio during house to house polio eradication campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed on Wednesday advised the people to get their children up to age of five years of age, vaccinated against polio during house to house polio eradication campaign.

He stated this while inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign by administering Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children here at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital. He directed the Mobile Teams, which were established by the Health department that they should ensure to administer anti-polio drops to 0-5 years children.

He advised the parents, teachers, representatives of NGOs and scouts to realize their responsibilities, cooperate with mobile teams in administering the anti-polio drops to the children.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Oral

Recent Stories

Art Basel wins Paris slot over France's own art fa ..

Art Basel wins Paris slot over France's own art fair

22 seconds ago
 Secretary P&D South Punjab visits BVH to review up ..

Secretary P&D South Punjab visits BVH to review upgradation projects

23 seconds ago
 UK police arrest 2 more suspects in Texas synagogu ..

UK police arrest 2 more suspects in Texas synagogue siege probe

25 seconds ago
 Commercialization of agri projects imperative: Fak ..

Commercialization of agri projects imperative: Fakhar Imam

28 seconds ago
 Biden to Send Written Response to Russia's Securit ..

Biden to Send Written Response to Russia's Security Proposals as Soon as Today - ..

3 minutes ago
 Car thief held after shoot-out with police

Car thief held after shoot-out with police

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>