Anti-polio Drive To Start In Sindh On Aug 02

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Seven-day anti-polio campaign would be starting in Sindh province from August 2nd to administer polio vaccine drops to over 7.4 million children in 22 districts of the province.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah chaired the meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Polio eradication in Sindh, at the Sindh Secretariat on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi, Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Shah, Provincial Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Fayyaz Abbasi, representatives of PPHI and UNICEF were also present while all the commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting through video link.

Chief Secretary said, no case of polio was reported in Sindh province in the last one year.

Health department apprised the authorities that 535,111 surgical masks, 63,643 hand sanitizers have been provided to the polio workers keeping in view the situation of corona virus.

More than 50,000 polio workers in 22 districts of the province will be part of the campaign.

It was further informed that Karachi division is being given special attention in this campaign and 32 health camps will also be set up at different places of the city.

Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Deputy Commissioners to achieve the target of 100 percent of the polio campaign and their performances will be reflected in their annual evaluation reports.

CS Sindh appealed to the parents to cooperate with the polio workers and vaccinate children up to five years of age.

He added that the role of social mobilizers and influencers should be made more effective to persuade parents who previously refused polio drops.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the polio campaign will not be affected due to the lockdown.

He further said that due to the lockdown, parents and children would be at home and children should be vaccinated against the polio virus as this is the right time as they all will be available.

