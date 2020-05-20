Anti Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in Imran Farooq murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing for a day in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case. The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing for a day in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case. The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

Three accused Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali attended the proceedings through videolink from jail. The counsel for accused completed arguments at the final statement of accused.

FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imriaz pleaded the court for furnishing argument in the next hearing and requested for adjournment. The judge accepted and granted the same. The hearing will now be conducted on Thursday.