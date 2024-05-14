Open Menu

Police Apprehend Child Rapist

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Police apprehend child rapist

The Wah Saddar Police on Tuesday arrested an accused for assaulting a 10-year-old girl

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police on Tuesday arrested an accused for assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

According to police spokesperson, the victim's mother reported to the police that the accused Ayub Masih who was also their close relative entered the house when her daughter was alone and sexually abused her.

The police registered a case and started further investigation.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Saddar

Recent Stories

Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

5 minutes ago
 Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work ..

Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pa ..

Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..

5 minutes ago
 PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians

PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians

9 minutes ago
 City experiences scorching heat

City experiences scorching heat

9 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

9 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7 ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting

9 minutes ago
 KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobac ..

KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco

13 minutes ago
 Efforts required to provide quality medical facili ..

Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor

13 minutes ago
 Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad

Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragg ..

Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors track US inflatio ..

Stock markets mixed as investors track US inflation

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan