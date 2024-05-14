Police Apprehend Child Rapist
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 09:39 PM
The Wah Saddar Police on Tuesday arrested an accused for assaulting a 10-year-old girl
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police on Tuesday arrested an accused for assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
According to police spokesperson, the victim's mother reported to the police that the accused Ayub Masih who was also their close relative entered the house when her daughter was alone and sexually abused her.
The police registered a case and started further investigation.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..
Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..
PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians
City experiences scorching heat
Tennis: Rome Open results
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting
KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco
Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor
Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad
Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics
Stock markets mixed as investors track US inflation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed5 minutes ago
-
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province development5 minutes ago
-
Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for Information Technolo ..5 minutes ago
-
PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting9 minutes ago
-
KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco13 minutes ago
-
Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor13 minutes ago
-
Korea, UNHCR mark $ 1 million contribution to support refugees in Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics5 minutes ago
-
Security forces playing vital role for peace in Balochistan: Ziaullah5 minutes ago
-
Cabinet discusses measures to increase investment in country: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naze ..5 minutes ago