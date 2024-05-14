Police apprehend child rapist

The Wah Saddar Police on Tuesday arrested an accused for assaulting a 10-year-old girl

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police on Tuesday arrested an accused for assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

According to police spokesperson, the victim's mother reported to the police that the accused Ayub Masih who was also their close relative entered the house when her daughter was alone and sexually abused her.

The police registered a case and started further investigation.

APP/azq/378