Korea, UNHCR Mark $ 1 Million Contribution To Support Refugees In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 09:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Republic of Korea Tuesday marked the contribution of one million Dollars, aimed at bolstering UNHCR’s response in supporting Afghan refugees and their host communities in Pakistan.

This one-year project benefitting more than 125,000 people across the country.

The announcement was made here at a ceremony held at the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Centre of Excellence, where the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, Park Ki Jun and UNHCR Representative, Philippa Candler signed an agreement. The Chairperson of NAVTTC, Gulmina Bilal, was also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Park expressed his appreciation to government of Pakistan and UNHCR for their collaborative efforts to support Afghan refugees.

“The refugee issue is not the sole concern of any one country, but a global agenda that the international community must work together on in solidarity,” he said.

UNHCR’s Representative welcomed Korea’s generous assistance, underscoring that the funding is already transforming lives, with 1,000 Afghans and Pakistani students enrolled in the NAVTTC training programmes this year.

Gulmina Bilal, Chairperson of NAVTTC, highlighted the importance of the Republic of Korea’s contribution and partnership with UNHCR to continuing providing youth skills development training and enhance their social and economic opportunities during the ceremony.

