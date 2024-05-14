Tennis: Rome Open Results
Published May 14, 2024
Results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player)
Women's
Quarter-finals
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Madison Keys (USA x18) 6-1, 6-3
Men's
4th round
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x29) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (12/10)
Taylor Fritz (USA x11) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x8) 6-2, 6-7 (11/13), 6-1
