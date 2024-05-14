Open Menu

Tennis: Rome Open Results

Muhammad Rameez Published May 14, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Tennis: Rome Open results

Results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player):

Women's

Quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Madison Keys (USA x18) 6-1, 6-3

Men's

4th round

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x29) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (12/10)

Taylor Fritz (USA x11) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x8) 6-2, 6-7 (11/13), 6-1

Related Topics

USA Rome Madison Women Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians

PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians

2 minutes ago
 City experiences scorching heat

City experiences scorching heat

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7 ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago
 KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobac ..

KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco

6 minutes ago
 Efforts required to provide quality medical facili ..

Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor

6 minutes ago
 Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad

Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
Police apprehend child rapist

Police apprehend child rapist

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors track US inflatio ..

Stock markets mixed as investors track US inflation

30 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 CPO visits Police Lines, directs for its renovatio ..

CPO visits Police Lines, directs for its renovation

28 minutes ago
 Malraia awareness ceremony observed in Larkana

Malraia awareness ceremony observed in Larkana

28 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors await more direct ..

Stock markets mixed as investors await more direction on US inflation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports