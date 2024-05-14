KP Mulling To Levy Provincial Excise Duty On Tobacco
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 09:39 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Advisor on Finance to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzamil Aslam here Tuesday chaired a meeting that was convened to increase revenue and discuss levying of provincial excise duty on tobacco.
The meeting was also attended by provincial agriculture minister, Sajjad Barakwal, provincial excise minister, Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Secretary Agriculture, Javaid Marwat, Director General Excise, Akmal Khattak, Director General KP Revenue Authority and concerned officials.
The meeting discussed proposals and recommendations to increase tobacco development process and consider levying of provincial excise duty on tobacco. It was concurred that relevant bill would be send to KP cabinet for getting approval.
Chairing the meeting, CM finance advisor said that receipts under the head of provincial excise duty would be spend to improve healthcare delivery system. He said that KP produces about 80 percent tobacco of the country but the revenue generated through this cash crop was being spent in other provinces.
Meeting was briefed that ‘tobacco’ is a provincial matters list after 18th amendment but the revenue generated through tobacco was being utilized in other provinces.
It was said that center would earn about 250 billion rupees through tobacco in current financial year that would be divided into other provinces.
