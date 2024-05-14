Minister Inspects Central Jail Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 09:39 PM
The Sindh Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari has said the provincial government is trying to improve facilities inside the prisons in the province
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Sindh Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari has said the provincial government is trying to improve facilities inside the prisons in the province.
The minister here on Tuesday visited the barracks, hospital, and kitchen of the Central Jail in addition to reviewing the security arrangements.
Zardari said efforts were being made to turn the prisoners into respectable citizens of the society once they completed their jail term.
According to him, vocational training was being provided to the inmates to help them find work when they resumed life in society. Earlier the prison officials briefed the minister about the security arrangements and the prison manual.
