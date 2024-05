Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor

The Judicial Member Sindh Human Rights Commission Justice (r) Arshad Noor Khan on Tuesday acknowledged the administration for providing healthcare to such a large number of patients despite constraints of resources and manpower

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Judicial Member Sindh Human Rights Commission Justice (r) Arshad Noor Khan on Tuesday acknowledged the administration for providing healthcare to such a large number of patients despite constraints of resources and manpower.

While visiting Liaquat University Hospital to review the facilities, the member SHRC also pointed out the areas where more dedicated efforts were required to provision of quality medical facilities to the public.

While briefing the Member the Medical Superintendent LUH Dr Ejaz Abbasi told that the Civil Hospital Hyderabad is providing medical facilities to the people of more than 15 districts of Sindh. More than 12,000 patients visited the hospital's Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) every day, he added.

"We are providing all possible medical treatment facilities to the patients despite facing serious problems due to lack of required manpower," he pointed out. According to him, out of the sanctioned strength of 5,200 doctors and paramedical staff, only 2,100 employees were currently posted at the LUH who was coping with a shortage of 60 percent staff.

"There is an urgent need for recruitment on the vacant seats so that best possible medical care can be provided to the people," he said.

During the inspection of various wards including dialysis, endoscopy, ICU, one out of 3 MRI machines were found non-functional. A dysfunctional machine called C-Arm was also found in the LUH's dialysis ward.

The judicial member also noticed poor sanitation in the trauma center's building and expressed his displeasure.

Dr Akram Bajwa, In-Charge of Endoscopy, stated that the hospital was the first health facility in Sindh to had offered a diploma in endoscopy.

The hospital's management complained against the district police for not providing adequate security in violation of a Sindh High Court's order. They said the police did not take effective measures even though they keep reporting various incidents of theft from the hospital.