City experiences scorching heat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The city experienced scorching heat and oppressive humidity as temperatures soared to 40°C on Tuesday, with forecasts from the MET office suggesting that the heatwave would persist over the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, a continental air mass dominated much of the nation, resulting in predominantly hot and arid conditions across most regions, particularly intensifying in central and southern areas. However, there is a possibility of isolated rain, wind, or thunderstorms in central districts of Balochistan during the evening and night.

Dadu recorded the highest maximum temperature on Tuesday, reaching a blistering 47°C, while Lahore experienced a high of 40°C and a minimum of 23.7°C.