Security Forces Playing Vital Role For Peace In Balochistan: Ziaullah
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Lango on Tuesday said that security forces were playing an important role in curbing terrorist activities for durable peace in the province
He expressed these views while talking to German Consul General Dr Rudiger Lutz who called on him here. Additional Secretary Home, DC Kalat Bilal Shabbir, and Honourable Envoy Consul General German Murad Baloch were also present on the occasion.
The Consul General of Germany congratulated Mir Ziaullah Longo on assuming the office of Home Minister. The current situation of peace and order in Balochistan was discussed in the meeting.
The provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan is paying special attention to peace, order, education, and health, he said.
He said that our security forces were fighting to eradicate terrorists in Balochistan adding that the enemy country India was not digesting the development and prosperity of Pakistan.
“Enemies are plotting against Gwadar and China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in which they will never succeed”, he said.
Consul General German said that the hospitality of Balochistan was exemplary, it was a pleasure to come here. He said that the German government would continue to support the improvement of education and health in Balochistan.
