APHC concerned over unabated killings by Indian troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the killing of eight innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the blood-thirsty Indian troops have let loose a reign of terror in the nook and corner of the occupied territory, KMS reported on Saturday.

He said the killing of eight innocent persons in fake encounters in Baramulla, Kulgam and Rajouri areas in the last just three days under India’s plan of slow genocide shows that the lives of Kashmiri people are not safe at the hands of killer Indian forces.

The spokesman said Narendra Modi’s India under the Hindutva dominated military establishment is carrying out slow-motion genocide of Kashmiris through extrajudicial killings as the Indian troops shielded by draconian laws are mercilessly murdering, arresting and torturing the Kashmiri people on a daily basis.

The spokesman said the brutal crackdown on Kashmiris has intensified since RSS-affiliated RR Swain took over as Director General of Police in occupied Kashmir who also as a head of CID played a role in establishing the dreaded SIA (State Investigation Agency) to terrorize the people of occupied Kashmir and snatch their properties.

He said RR Swain is on a mission to systematically target the Kashmiri youth through extrajudicial killings. “Massive arrests during house raids have become a daily affair since Hindutva-inspired RR Swain took reins of police in IIOJK.

He has been given the task to intensify the RSS agenda of changing the demography of the occupied territory,” he added.

The spokesman paying rich tributes to the martyrs said that their sacrifices would not go waste and the Kashmiris will definitely get freedom from Indian yoke.

He also strongly condemned the continued house detention of senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and ban on Friday prayers in historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar.

The spokesman maintained that it is the responsibility of the UN to take steps to stop Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and play a role in resolving the long-pending Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.