APHC Condemns Autocratic Dismissal Of Kashmiri Govt Employees

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

APHC condemns autocratic dismissal of Kashmiri govt employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Tuesday strongly condemned the autocratic dismissal being undertaken by the Jammu and government against its employees.

The dismissals were being done by invoking the recently passed draconian law states that " in the interest of the security of the State," without holding any inquiry the Lieutenant Governor could dismisses any employee with immediate effect, said a news release.

"it is most inhuman and cruel to render people jobless in such a manner and at this time by invoking this draconian law," it noted.

It further added that, where the entire world was dealing with the deadly virus and daily cases and fatalities are alarming rising, those in power in Jammu and Kashmir, instead of mitigating people's sufferings caused by the pandemic, are pursuing such ruthless dismissals.

It appealed the human rights organisations and legal experts to take notice of these draconian measures and provide assistance and remedy to the government employees of Jammu and Kashmir in safeguarding and securing their rights.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had dismissed Idrees Jan, a teacher of government middle school, Kupwara and Naib Tehsildar of Pulwama , Nazir Ahmad Wani (Revenue Officer) irrational.

