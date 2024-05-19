APHC pays tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khwaja Ghani Lon & Hawal martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and the martyrs of Hawal on the eve of their martyrdom anniversaries in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on May 21 in 1990.

On the same day, seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar, said a press release.

Twelve years later on May 21 in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was martyred by unknown attackers when he was returning after addressing a gathering at the Martyrs’ Graveyard in Srinagar.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar, paying homage to Shaheed Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Shaheed Khawaja Abdul Lone, said these leaders’ path of seeking peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of its people is the way forward and also the way to peace and prosperity for the region.

He said, "The sufferings of the people and the sacrifices rendered by them in quest of the resolution of the Kashmir dispute constantly remind Kashmiris that the conflict has to be resolved and the Kashmiris’ sentiment honored.

"

“Imprisonment and incarceration cannot change that reality. We will continue to pursue that goal and the path shown by our dear leaders,” he maintained.

The APHC spokesman deplored that through the use of extreme force and intimidation, the Indian authorities had implemented a complete ban on any form of individual or collective expression by people or the leadership, giving no space and no scope for it.

He said, "The best way to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs, including Mirwaiz Molvi Umar Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their anniversaries, is to carry forward the ongoing freedom struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion."

He said, "The BJP-led Indian regime cannot suppress the Kashmiri people’s urge for freedom through brutal tactics."

Meanwhile, programs will be observed in IIOJK and AJK Pakistan on Tuesday, May 21, to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal.

The APHC-AJK Convenor, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement in Islamabad, while paying tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and victims of Hawal massacre, said, "The blood of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go waste and the ongoing freedom movement will be continued till complete success."