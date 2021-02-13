UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Urges HR Bodies To Take Note Of Kashmiri Detainees' Plight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

APHC urges HR bodies to take note of Kashmiri detainees' plight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the international human rights organizations to take serious note of victimization of illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in various jails of the territory and India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman termed the condition of Kashmiri political prisoners as worrisome because of the worst kind of victimization by India for their rightful political beliefs.

He said the Kashmiri detainees are being subjected to inhuman treatment and denied even very basic facilities including medical care and hygienic food.

He said the so-called judicial trail of these prisoners is being stretched to prolong their detention to punish them for resisting and raising their voice against India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

The spokesman said that hundreds of prisoners including Hurriyat leaders and activists like Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Meraajudin Kalwal, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Sheikh Nazir Ahmed and Muhammad Ayub Mir were facing the most inhuman conditions in various Indian prisons.

The APHC spokesman saluted the resolve and determination of the political prisoners and maintained that through victimization, India would never succeed to force them to surrender their will to fight for their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Jammu Media All

Recent Stories

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

4 minutes ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

13 minutes ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

13 minutes ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

26 minutes ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

27 minutes ago

Auqaf deptt retrieves precious land after six deca ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.